Onchan’s under-18s football side completed a league and cup double on Wednesday evening by beating Corinthians 2-1 in the Under-18s Cup final at the Bowl.
Ryan Nelson gave the Whites a first-half lead, but the Os equalised after the break through a Preston Cleator penalty.
As the match approached full-time, the Yellows scored the winner with an effort from Liam Blake.
Afterwards, captain Preston Cleator received the trophy on behalf of the club and was also the recipient of the player of the match award.
- A full report will appear in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
PAUL HATTON
