After a well-earned rest domestic hockey returns this weekend with the commencement of the Rossborough men’s and women’s leagues.
Current Men’s Premiership holders Bacchas A will look to get off to the strong start they desire away to Ramsey, pushing back at 12.35pm.
Bacchas have new captains with Elliott Reid and Chris Whiting taking over from island skipper Jamie Brown.
They will be hard to beat if they play like they did last year and, with the addition of Will Greenbank at the back, it looks like they may have tightened that up even more.
A few of the team impressed last weekend for the Isle of Man side, so breaking them down will be difficult.
Ramsey have the talent and flair to do this but everyone has to be on their game if they want to get off to a good start to the new season.
Valkyrs A take on Bacchas B who won Division One last year and came up into the Premiership. The westerners should have enough of a mix of youth and experience to see them through the game.
The last match in Men’s Premiership is Castletown A versus Vikings A, both sides who have gained players over the mixed season, with Steven Ronan and George Powell being two notable additions.
This will be a bit of the unknown in terms of a result but a good game is in prospect.
In Division One, Harlequins A and B face one another in what the A side will be keen to put two points on the board to start the season off well.
Two sides that came down from the Premiership – Valkyrs B and Vikings B – should provide the game of the day in this division, where anything could happen.
If one was to win they would definitely be laying down claim as an early contender for the title.
In Men’s Division Two, Bacchas Colts look to continue the form they have had in the mixed league when they take on Castletown B, who will be similarly full of young, upcoming talent.
All of the players will be looking to produce good early performances in a hope to gain a call up.
Ramsey, led by young Toby Melling, will want to show their credentials in this league against Bacchas C. This league could be really close and all decided on one game.
Women’s Premiership will be closer than ever right across the table. The early battle on Saturday will be Valkyrs A versus Castletown A, both vying for top spot, so this game will be exciting to say the least. In the other game Bacchas take on Castletown B who are fresh up from Division One.
Bacchas have an abundance of up-and-coming talent, all be eager to impress from the word go.
Women’s Division One looks to be one of the closest leagues by all reckoning. In a repeat of the men’s game earlier, Vikings B will take on Valkyrs B. Vikings captained by Milly Duggua will be hoping to put up a good display against last season’s relegated side but have no fear Valkyrs B will be ready for this.
Harlequins have a youthful team and will use this season to gain experience with the hope of gaining promotion. They take on Bacchas C who were last year’s Division Two winners.
Ramsey A, who take on a tricky Bacchas B, lost a few players last year which ultimately had the knock-on-effect of dropping them down to Division One, but they will remain confident of gaining momentum and going straight back up.
Women’s Division Two will see a newly-formed Castletown D take on Valkyrs C in the first game of the day at Castletown.
A close game in prospect will be the one between Harlequins B and Ramsey B, both with a good mix of players and guidance.
In the final game, Vikings C will take on Castletown C in a contest that both will want to start the season strongly after coming close last year.
The under-15s league gets back into action and it will be all to play for, some sides with new players to choose from.
Castletown Sharks take on Vikings, Bacchas face Ramsey Rogues and Rascals, and Valkyrs will return to the under-15s league when taking on Quins.