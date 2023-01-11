The Isle of Man women’s B side that travelled to Leeds last weekend to play in Tier 3 of England Hockey Association championships. They faced Leeds Adel B and finished 0-1 down at the end of a close encounter. The men’s A side did well to defeat Leeds Adel’s 1st team 3-1 in their Tier 2 round two match. They next face Brooklands 3rds in round three. A full report of both matches appeared in this week’s edition of the Isle of Man Examiner ( )