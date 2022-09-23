All set for the Chris Kelly Stages Rally this week
Subscribe newsletter
Manx Auto Sport’s Chris Kelly Memorial Manx Stages event starts later this week.
The action will get underway from the TT Grandstand at 12.30pm on Friday with four short, sharp tests. It will resume at dusk with a spectacular double run round Ramsey town on a stage not used for at least five years by the organisers.
A further four stages will follow during the evening, running well into the darkness before an overnight halt.
Saturday sees more than 80 miles and eight stages before an early afternoon finish at the Grandstand around 2.30pm.
The event is a round of the Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship, the Mintex HRCR Stage Masters Challenge, ANWCC Stage Rally Championship, SD34 MSG Stage Rally Championship and the JD Tyres Welsh Tarmacadam Rally Championship. In total 18 stages are planned across 130 miles. Full preview next week.
l The annual general meeting of Manx Auto Sport is on Tuesday, October 18 at the Creg ny Baa Hotel, starting 7pm.
Nominations are invited to be sent to the club in writing to [email protected] by Monday, October 10.
Only paid up members will be permitted to vote.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |