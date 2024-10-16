A full house at Port-e-Chee courtesy of pre-match lunch sponsor Ramsey Crookall awaits Altrincham Kersal when they visit Douglas Rugby Club this Saturday.
The Santander-sponsored Manx side host a rivalry stretching back to the 2017 North One West League and perhaps the win/home, lose/away pattern that, bar a 31-31 draw in 2021, has prevailed.
There’s been a bit of water under the Quarterbridge since, much literally as the February 2022 edition was washed out, and the last match between the two sides in January this year at Port-e-Chee was a 14-0 win based on ruthless Douglas defence.
With AK in sixth and, although recording a better points difference, Douglas in ninth will want to up the offensive ante on the back of an occasionally dominant scrum where Conor Garland is making big strides.
The Douglas pack have developed to become more of a cohesive weapon and, if the potential that was glimpsed in the 50-pointer against Vale of Lune is unlocked, the Douglas three-quarters should start making hay.
The fly in the ointment may be weather orientated, but if Mother Nature does decide to intervene, up front is where the battle will be won.
A fitness test awaits Percy Hampton and Mark Oldfield, Liam Kirkpatrick returns to the back row and coach Phil Cringle will be juggling resources as Charlie Henthorn, Brendan Kelly and James Ross vie for outfield positions.
Former Ramsey player Nathan Robson could make his first Port-e-Chee league bow at number nine and, if Douglas get out of the blocks at 2.15pm, it should be a successful one.
- The Port-e-Chee club’s casuals side will take on Southern Nomads at 1pm in a friendly match.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT