Ayre United player/manager Nick Hurt has hailed his side after the Tangerines sealed the Canada Life Premier League title on Friday.
The northerners needed at least a point against St Mary’s to ensure the title headed north instead of going to long-time leaders Peel.
The Tangerines triumphed 3-1 to clinch the silverware and complete a league and cup double – see report on back page.
Speaking to the Examiner, Hurt praised everyone involved in the success: ‘Winning a second Premier League title and Railway Cup in three seasons at Ayre United is certainly unheard of in the past.
‘It’s an amazing achievement for such a small village and a small squad so huge credit must go to the club/committee and the players. Special thanks to Nick White my assistant manager/coach and our vocal supporters.
‘It was by no means an easy title to win and went down to the wire mainly due to a very stubborn Peel side who just seemed to keep getting the right results and not giving us any room for error with our own games, especially due to their far superior goal difference.
‘We had a very tricky last seven days of the season with no fewer than three matches to play which, with an already depleted squad, I knew we were going to struggle.
‘A Tuesday night away to Braddan and a win needed seemed to most people an easy win for Ayre but because of injuries/holidays we were without captain Jay Callister, full-back Luke Corlett and club legend Shaun Kelly.
‘The first hour went to plan being 1-0 up and in control but then the pressure started to tell and Braddan were unlucky not to equalise on a couple of occasions.
‘In the last five minutes we conceded a penalty but goalkeeper Nathan Teare pulled off a great save to keep the club's hope of a title still intact!
‘Friday night at home against a very difficult and organised St Mary’s team meant that we had to be somewhere near our best otherwise the league title would be heading west. The players were nervous but as soon as the whistle went I could see that we were determined not to let this chance go begging.
‘After hitting the bar and missing a couple of good chances, the ball fell to Callister who half-volleyed the ball into the top left corner to give us a 1-0 lead. Shaun Kelly then showed great composure and quick feet to make it 2-0 with a smart finish inside the box.
‘But St Mary’s were not done and pulled one back from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 and produce a nervy finish.
‘Luckily for Ayre the introduction of a determined Danny Oram saw him score a third to seal the title.
‘A great season overall with the Railway Cup and Premier League in the bag, although also huge disappointment with the loss on penalties in the FA Cup final against Rushen, but that’s football!