An impressive hat-trick of triples for Martin Cheung

The IoM Under-19 Badminton Championships was held at the second time of asking last weekend in the National Sports Centre, Douglas.

The boys’ singles was played as a knockout event and the semi-finals saw Juan Domingo beat Lucas Collier 21/11 21/15 and Martin Cheung defeat Tommy Cheng 21/14 21/13.

The final, between Domingo and Cheung, was close, showing the improvement of both boys now that they are playing with the senior island squad.

Cheung took the honours 21/18 21/17, while the plate winner was Euan McConnell.

The girls singles was played in one pool, providing lots of exciting games to watch. The winner was Annelise Mellor with four wins, runner-up was Sofie Thornton with three wins.

The boys doubles was played as a knockout event and the first semi-final saw Domingo/Cheung beat Praveen Ballakrishnan/Lucas Collier 21/12 21/18.

In the other, Tommy Cheng/ Euan McConnell beat Mick Xaio/Charlie Albiston 21/15 21/11.

There was another close final in which Domingo/Cheung beat Cheng/McConnell 21/15 21/14. Oliver Cassidy and Advaith Malikireddy won the plate event.

The girls doubles was played as a round-robin in which the winners were Sofie and Jessica Thornton, with Annelise and Abigayil Mellor runners-up. Maia Xaio and Alessia D’Ottavio were third.

The mixed doubles was played as a knockout event. In the semi-finals Cheung/Annelise Mellor defeated Mick Xaio/Abigayil Mellor 21/3 21/6, and Juan and Kelly Domingo beat McConnell/Maia Xaio 21/9 21/15.

The final, watched by a good crowd, saw Cheung/Mellor beat Domingo/Domingo 21/9 21/5. The plate final was won by Cheng/Sofie Thornton.

This secured Martin Cheung three titles on the day, his third triple of the season having already won the under-15s and under-17s.