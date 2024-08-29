- Another athlete with Isle of Man connections who completed an ultra event at the weekend is Sara Ismail-Sutton, who has impressed in much shorter races on the track this summer. She pushed the aforementioned Sarah Webster very hard in the Isle of Man 10,000 metres track championships a few weeks ago. Formerly a student at Castle Rushen High School, she currently splits her time between the island and Durham, where she is a member of Durham City Harriers.