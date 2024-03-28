Isle of Man residents John Angiolini and Rose Sandilands travelled to Fuerteventura to take part in the IFAA European indoor archery championships last week.
The event took place at the Pozo Negro agricultural centre just south of the capital city Puerto Rosario.
The competition took place over three days with three different disciplines. Hundreds of archers from all over Europe took part.
Results were good with Angiolini achieving gold and being crowned champion in his class, finishing just short of the European record. Sandilands also did well, achieving her goal and a personal best.
The competition was pretty intense, as was the conditions with temperatures reaching 29 degrees.
Lesley and Rodger Sleight competed at an English Field Archery classification shoot hosted by Merlin Field Archers in Ashby de la Zouche last weekend.
Lesley broke the English record for the veteran women’s traditional recurve class for the marked forester round by 35 points. She now holds both adult and veteran records for the round.
Rodger also shot a personal best with a score of 210.
Lesley and Rodger are members of Bowderyn Vannin Field Archery Club.