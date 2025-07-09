The annual Children’s Centre Rounders Tournament raised nearly £10,000 recently.
The hugely popular annual event, which is organised by the Children’s Centre and sponsored by PwC Isle of Man, took place recently on Vagabonds Rugby Club’s pitch at Ballafletcher and raised £9,500 for the charity.
With 34 teams battling it out for the top spot, Dandara officially claimed the title of 2025 champions.
Their showdown against the Unbankables was a real thriller and a very close call, but Dandara's top-notch fielding sealed the deal to give them their fourth game win and the overall championship.
Speaking afterwards, Leah Mousley, events and income generation support at the Children’s Centre, said: ‘What a day for a rounders tournament. Every team brought their A game and tons of fantastic energy as usual. A huge shoutout to Dandara for their well-deserved win.
‘We’re absolutely thrilled with the amount raised this year. Every day, the Children’s Centre works behind the scenes to provide consistent, outcome-focused support to those who need it most.
‘Every penny of the funds raised from this event will ensure that we can continue to provide services which support children and families who are going through difficult times.
‘A huge thank you all our referees and volunteers, and especially to PwC Isle of Man for their continued support of the rounders tournament. We’re already looking forward to our 2026 event.’
Johann Marais, corporate responsibility leader at PwC Isle of Man, added: ‘In our eighth year as sponsor of the rounders tournament, we take pride in bringing people together through sport and helping to build momentum in our community.
‘This eagerly-anticipated event is always a sell-out and it sees teams step up to the challenge with energy and determination – congratulations to the Dandara team on their deserving win this year.
‘The £9,500 raised through team entries directly supports the vital work of the Children’s Centre whose services have a positive impact in shaping the lives of local children and families.’
