Despite being forced to sleep in a car for the duration of her latest competition, Isle of Man archer Lesley Sleight was in record-breaking form.
Sleight travelled to Aberdulais in Neath to take part in the Welsh Field Archery Association National and Open Bowhunter Championships last weekend.
Despite very challenging conditions because of Storm Amy, Sleight managed to break the English record for the unmarked 3D round in the adult female traditional recurve class by 22 points. The weather also meant she was unable to camp and had to spend two nights sleeping in her car.
Sleight also broke the English record on the second day in the unmarked precision round by seven points, having already held the record. Both standards records have yet to be ratified by the English Field Archery Association.
Lesley took the gold medal in the open competition finishing more than 120 points clear of the men's traditional recurve champion.
She would like to thank Isle of Man Sport Aid for all its support.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.