After a tense round of games last weekend, Manx Hockey Association’s mixed leagues return this coming Saturday for the final week of league action before a break for the knockout competitions.
MIXED PREMIER LEAGUE
The Premier League sees a key battle between Athena Healthcare Harlequins A and Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A as the two sides look to move well into the top half of the table.
Canaccord Wealth Vikings A play a must win game against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners fresh off their first point of the campaign last weekend.
An intra Ramsey Crookall Bacchas derby takes place as the top-of-the-table A team face their clubmates in the B side.
After taking three points from their last two games, Canaccord Wealth Vikings B face a tough test against second place J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts.
MIXED DIVISION ONE
Having moved to the top of Division One last weekend, Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B will want to keep the ball rolling as they play against a Athena Healthcare Harlequins B side looking to bounce back after last weekend's defeat.
Taking their first win of the year, Ramsey A have the momentum on their side and this weekend they are set to play Canaccord Wealth Vikings C.
Losing out last Saturday, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C need to right the ship to maintain their promotion push in their game against Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C.
MIXED DIVISION TWO
In Division Two, league leaders J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags face their clubmates in J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
The third J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown side in this division, Cosney, will want to move away from the bottom spot as they play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts who will be eager to bounce back from a heavy defeat last weekend.
Ramsey Ravens face a tough test as they take on the strong Canaccord Wealth Vikings D side.
MIXED DIVISION THREE
The final senior league, Division Three, sees an intra Athena Healthcare Harlequins derby as the C team take on the D side to kick off the action.
League leaders Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D play bottom-half side J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick in a tricky test for the reds.
The winless Ramsey Rookies play Canaccord Wealth Vikings E in a game which promises a close scoreline.
Two Ramsey Crookall Bacchas sides end the weekend as the Bucks play the D team.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under-15s League, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres play Canaccord Wealth Vikings, while their clubmates J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks will go up against Haldane Fisher Valkyrs.
Ramsey Rogues and Rascals versus Swales Flooring Harlequins brings the weekend to the close.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
