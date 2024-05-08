Isle of Man Golf’s competition season teed off with the first two rounds of the Haven Homes 72-Hole Strokeplay Championship at Peel Golf Club in favourable conditions on Sunday.
The leader in the men’s section after the first round of the event was last year’s champion Daryl Callister from Castletown Golf Club with a score of 68. That put him ahead of reining island champion Robert Noon of Mount Murray with 69.
Next in the standings were Paul McMullan (Peel), Mark Sutton (Rowany) and Chris Kneen (Castletown) all on 70.
In the women’s section Shirley Price (Port St Mary) was leading after the first round with an 80, one shot ahead of island champion Kayleigh Dawson (Peel) and Rowany captain Di Neale lying in third place on 88.
The best round in the afternoon came from Emma Noon (Mount Murray) who recorded a score of 73.
With Kayleigh Dawson unavailable for the second weekend Shirley Price holds a one-shot lead from Emma Noon with Di Neale lying third.
In the men’s Jamie Arneil (Ramsey) had the best round of the day 63 to end with a four-shot lead on 134 from Chris Kneen, Robert Noon, Daryl Callister and Mark Sutton all on 138.
In the nett competition Keith Ward (Mount Murray) has a two-shot lead from Arneil, while in the women’s Price has a seven-shot lead over Neale.
Isle of Man Golf wish to thank Lewis Dening, Fairway Catering and the green staff and members of Peel Golf Club for helping to make the event a success
The final two rounds of the 72-Hole Strokeplay Championship will take place at Ramsey Golf Club one week on Saturday on May 18.
ANDREW HORNE