Isle of Man runners produced some impressive performances in the 2024 London Marathon on Sunday.
Two-time Parish Walk winner Paul Atherton led the local charge with a time of two hours 33 minutes and 58 seconds for the 26.2-mile course, only 12 seconds outside his personal best set in Manchester in 2022.
In total, a good number of other Manx athletes also went round the English capital under the three-hour mark.
These were Dave Bignell in 2:43.29, Richard Shipway 2:48.03, Chris Looney 2:48.33, Ryan Teare 2:49.08, Liam Parker 2:49.39, Mark Burman 2:49.52, Nikki Arthur 2:55.31, Jonny Killey 2:57.36, Jonathan Pugh 2:59.10 and Mai Kakehi 2:59.31.
Arthur’s time was almost seven minutes faster than her previous best set in London 12 months ago and placed her inside the top 100 for her age category and 134th woman overall.
Special mention also to Nik Cain who, only one week after running 3:19.44 in the Manchester Marathon, clocked a time of 3:27.40 in London.
There was also a familiar face donning a red and yellow pacer’s jersey in the shape of Ollie Lockley who received a late call-up to the event. The Isle of Man Commonwealth Games runner is set to represent England next month at the Copenhagen Marathon.
