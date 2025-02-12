Jordan Cain continued his return to running with a personal best performance over 10 kilometres at Aintree on Sunday morning.
Winner of the recent Western AC 10km heritage trail series, he travelled over to Merseyside for last weekend’s event that involved a large field of 466 runners, with an additional 266 in a supporting 5km.
The 10km was held over two laps of the Grand National race course service road which is also used for cycle and motorcycle racing.
The Manx Fell Runners man led in the early stages, but Luke Duffy of Billingham Running Club overtook him on the concluding lap to win by a margin of three seconds in a time of 33min 47sec.
Cain’s time of 33m 50s was a personal best performance by 40 seconds. He is pictured leading Duffy in the mid stages.