Arlo Ludewick and Rebecca Flaherty of Manchester and Oxford Universities respectively were the winners of the IQ-EQ sponsored Easter Festival of Running.
The top locals in the annual three-day event were Chris Killey and Laura Dickinson, both of organising club Manx Harriers.
No fewer than 572 runners took part in the opening 10km road race round Port Erin and Port St Mary on Friday evening.
The men’s race was won by Jeremy Dempsey (Cambridge Uni) in 31min 29sec, five seconds ahead of Ludewick. Women’s winner was Flaherty in 35.33. Best locals were Jordan Cain (28th man) and Dickinson (31st woman).
At Peel on Saturday, Ludewick won the men’s hill race in 20.26 by 10s from Angus Wright (Edinburgh), with Killey best local in 46th. The shorter women’s race went to Lucy Storey (Durham), with Flaherty third.
Sunday’s 5km finale on Douglas promenade went to Dempsey in 14.57, but Ludewick sealed the overall in second. Flaherty nailed the women’s in 17.16.
