Former local boxer Colin Crooks and ex-pro cyclist Leon Mazzone were again to the fore in their respective classes of the latest Northern AC Winter Road Run.
In what was the fifth and penultimate round of the Hubpeople-sponsored series on the North Shore Promenade course, Crooks completed the single-lap event (a fraction over one mile) in a time of seven minutes 20 seconds to beat Craig Walmsley by a margin of nine seconds, with leading female Becca Kelly at a further six seconds.
Mazzone’s time of 16m 50s for the three-lapper (a measured 5km) put him 16s clear of former Parish Walk winner Liam Parker, with veteran athlete Matt Callister another 11s down in third.
Western AC’s Dawn Atherton won the women’s race in ninth place overall with a time of 19.07, seven seconds ahead of fell runner Emily Mylchreest.
- The final round is on Tuesday, March 4, starting from the Northern Swimming Pool area at 6.45pm.
1 LAP: 1, Colin Crooks 7.20; 2, Craig Walmsley 7.29; 3, Becca Kelly 7.35; 4, Tara Kelly 7.43; 5, Terri Salmon 8.22; 6, Jenna Belcher 8.34; 7, Dave Corrin 9.20; 8, Maura Kelly 10.04; 9, Heidi Gadsby 10.30; 10, Karen Gadsby 10.39; 11, David Roberts 10.39.
3 LAP: 1, Leon Mazzone 16.50; 2, Liam Parker 17.16; 3, Matt Callister 17.27; 4, Harry Kinley 17.36; 5, Paul Rodgers 18.04; 6, Dom Dunwell 18.37; 7, Nick Ardern 18.39; 8, Nigel Beattie 18.50; 9, Dawn Atherton 19.07; 10, Emily Mylchreest 19.14; 11, Stu Osborne 19.15; 12, Ali Stennett 19.45; 13, Damian Owen 19.59; 14, Paul McGilvray 20.09; 15, Robert Young 21.01; 16, Ben Smaller 21.27; 17, Paul Cannell 21.42; 18, Hannah Moore 21.43; 19, Ben Brooker 21.48; 20, Tom Quirk 21.49; 21, Nigel Crellin 21.51; 22, Saskia Kelly 21.54; 23, Ellen Robinson 22.04; 24, Mariella Craig 23.35; 25, Andrew Quayle 24.27; 26, Lawrence Dyer 24.40; 27, Amelia Easthope 24.49; 28, Katie Blaker 24.51; 29, Jamie Cannell 24.59; 30, Bernie Johnson 25.20; 31, Rachel Beattie 25.20; 32, Rowenna Tucker 25.21; 33, Jane Walmsley 25.36; 34, Mike Davies 25.56; 35, Diane Pope 26.08; 36, Jamie Pope 26.09; 37, Steve Willmott 26.22; 38, Emma Mapp 26.56; 39, Helen Kee 26.56; 40, John Garvey 28.08; 41, Sharon Hyatt 28.10; 42, Mark Rea 29.09; 43, Vicky Naylor 30.06; 44, Laura Bryan 31.01; 45, Carol Roy 32.08; 46, Alan Pilling 32.25.
- The annual HubPeople 20-mile Road Race will take place on Sunday, March 9 at the NSC perimeter road.
First held in 1979, the race was switched to its current venue in 1992 and now comprises 40 laps of the facility.
The run is seen as an ideal event for those preparing for marathon events later in the year, particularly the London Marathon in April.
Entries should be received by the organisers, the Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club. by midnight on March 5.
Forms are available on the club’s Facebook group.