A reminder to all island distance runners and race walkers that entries are closing next week for one of the big events of the year.
The Murray Lambden meeting which is being held on the NSC Roadway on Sunday, March 2.
It is a perfect opportunity to set a fast time in the run which is 10 kilometres and in the walks which range in distance from 1km up to 20km.
Times set in the races will count for rankings and Isle of Man records, which it should be remembered is not the case in handicap races.
The 20km walk has added prestige as it is the British 20km Race Walking Championship event, which will attract some of the top race walking talent from Great Britain and from Ireland, as will several of the shorter races.
This early spring meeting, which dates back to the late 1960s in various guises, was always one of Murray's absolute favourites of the year because of the quality of the competition and the opportunity to catch up with friends among the visiting athletes. Therefore, it is entirely appropriate that the event now carries his name.
Entries for this year’s meeting close next week on Thursday, February 27 at 9.30am, so athletes are urged not to delay in getting entries in for what should be a great morning and early afternoon of athletics.
The schedule for the event is as follows:
9.30am - women’s 20km
9.32am - men’s 20km
10.15am - open 10km
10.45am - open 5km
11am – 3km, 2km and 1km races
12pm – open 10km run
DAVID GRIFFITHS