Isle of Man athlete Regan Corrin has made a brilliant start to his indoor season.
After a phenomenal year in 2024, the Manx Harriers athlete has overcome a spell of illness late in the year to bounce back in the early weeks of this season.
He recently opened his campaign at the Loughborough Indoor Open, clearing 2.02 metres in the high jump.
Then last weekend he travelled to Sheffield for the England Athletics Indoor Track and Field Championships in which he was competing in the under-20 age group, clearing 2.03 metres in the high jump to claim the bronze medal.
His big performance came in the u20 men’s long jump on Sunday when he won the gold medal with a fantastic leap of 7.28 metres, improving his own indoor personal best and indoor Isle of Man record by 34 centimetres.
That distance also exceeds his outdoor pb of 7.08 metres set last summer by a significant margin.
There seems to be no limit as to what Regan can achieve and he has another very exciting year ahead!
Yet another best for Cain
Christa Cain continued her recent excellent form with another impressive run last weekend.
The Isle of Man athlete finished second in the women's race of the Farnborough Half-Marathon on Sunday, setting a new personal best time of 1min 16.02sec and finishing only six seconds behind the winner.
Her time takes 56 seconds off her previous best set in Barcelona last February.
This latest performance by Cain comes on the back of heavy mileage in her marathon training, a 10km pb last weekend and another day of testing at John Moores University in Liverpool in midweek which involved some very hard running on the treadmill.
A special mention also to Simon Scott who cracked his personal best by two and a half minutes with 1:31.36.
DAVID GRIFFITHS