Isle of Man Commonwealth Games athlete David Mullarkey has been selected to represent Great Britain for the first time.
The 25-year-old former Castle Rushen student has been selected to run in the men's 5,000 metres at the European Team Championships, which are being held in Madrid, Spain, later this month from June 27-29.
Commenting on the news, athletics correspondent David Griffiths said: ‘It's a richly-deserved reward for an athlete whose progress in recent years has been phenomenal, not least during his stint in the United States.
‘This news follows hot on the heels of his brilliant sixth-place finish in the 10,000 metres at the NCCA Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Eugune, Oregan, representing the University of Northern Arizona, earning him All-American status once again.
‘In the words of his team on their social media post - "Sixth in the Nation!"’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.