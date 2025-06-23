A couple of athletes from the Isle of Man were in fine form when competing off-island over the weekend.
Meghan Pilley took part in the Stratford Speed Grand Prix in London where she became the third Manx woman in history to run a sub 12-second 100 metres with a time of 11.99s.
Only Danaa Callow and Angela Owen have ever gone faster, both a long time ago.
In addition, at the same meeting, the Island Games runner set a personal best in the 200m with a time of 25.02 seconds.
Also in action off island at the weekend was Aimee Christian who was competing at the Northern League match at Trafford.
Another Island Games runner, she broke Cheryl Done's long standing Isle of Man 400 metres hurdles record with a time of 63.7 seconds, a great achievement.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
