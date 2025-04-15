A number of Britain’s elite ultra-distance fell runners are among the 364 entrants across the two races of the Manx Mountain Marathon this Saturday.
The men's line-up for the 50km marathon course looks particularly strong, topped by 2024 Winter Spine Race winner and course record holder Jack Scott.
He is the likely favourite, if he can adjust to the relatively short distance (by comparison the Winter Spine Race is 431 km).
Also in the field are former Dragon’s Back winner Simon Roberts and Shane Ohly, the Dragon’s Back organiser and record holder of the solo, unsupported Bob Graham Round.
A few members of Derbyshire fell running club Dark Peak are entered, including Sam Pole and Bob Graham finisher Adam Samuel, who may be in with a shout if they find the distance more to their liking.
The local challenge is headed by two-time winner Orran Smith, but he will be pushed by Harry Weatherill, who is recovering well after a nasty leg break in a football match in February last year. Another to watch out for is the improving in-form junior Harry Kneen who makes his debut having notched up some recent local wins.
In the women’s class, the visiting Robyn Cassidy boasts strong claims as the 2025 Winter Spine Race runner-up (ninth overall), the 2023 class winner in the Dragon’s Back race. Local athlete Nikki Arthur will have a very good chance, having clocked up an excellent third place in the same Winter Spine race behind Cassidy. Nikki is also the women’s course record holder and a previous winner.
Jackie Lee, also a previous winner and record holder (on a slightly different course), could go well if training has gone to plan.
In the half-Mountain Marathon event, over the 21.5km southern stretch from St John’s to Port Erin, the spoils seem to be set for a local grab with top cross-country and distance runner Alan Corlett making a surprising debut. If he adjusts to the terrain he has a chance of claiming a maiden victory.
There will be strong competition from the established local fell runners though, Nick Colburn and Tom Cringle both likely to feature prominently. Former leading local junior cyclists, Nick Corlett and Will Corkill, could spring a surprise or two, both having previously excelled in the New Year’s Day race at Slieau Whallian, but this distance is unknown for both.
Alice Forster is the clear favourite in the women’s equivalent, while Jess Carridge and Sammy White should lead the remainder of the local challenge.
The forecast is not great, with quite a bit of rain expected, but it won’t deter the bulk of the hardened fell runners.
A total of 190 competitors are entered for the full-distance event, which starts from South Promenade, Ramsey at 8am. Registration is at St Paul’s Church Hall from 7 until 7.45am. Race briefing 7.50.
Due to unavoidable problems, the registration and start for the Half MMM will be at the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture HQ car park, Thie Slieau Whallian, St John’s (opposite the Saw Mill). Registration from midday until 12.45pm, race starts at 1pm.
This race has attracted 177 entries, including for the first time Ian Callister who, at 71, has stepped down from the full event after 41 starts and a record 31 finishes.
NIGEL MADDOCKS