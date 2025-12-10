There are no local athletics fixtures this weekend, so the focus is very much on the Lancashire Cross-Country Championships which take place on Saturday, with a big Manx contingent travelling across to take part.
For well over two decades, the fixture has been at Witton Park in Blackburn and has been held in early January - but it’s all change this season. The date has reverted to the mid-December one that was used back in the 1990s, and the venue this year is Towneley Park in Burnley.
Manx Harriers have a club trip organised by Andy Fox, as has been the case every year since 1993. There are also a few from Northern AC and Western AC who are making their own way there.
In some ways it’s a shame that the venue has changed, but Blackburn Harriers are having a well-deserved break from organising the event this time.
The course at Burnley does not have any really outstanding features like the famous ‘saucer’ section at Blackburn and does not have any steep hills, but it is a good spectating course with the runners in view several times on each lap - so there should be a good atmosphere.
Manx athletes have enjoyed much success at this event over the years and it is also the selection trial for the Lancashire team to compete at the Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championships in Nottingham later in the season for age groups from under-13 up to seniors.
Isle of Man contingent: U11s Austin Quaye, Henry Quaye, Bobby Teare, Jack Davison, Emira Bowden, Vivi Quaye, Lorelei Wilson; U13s Leighton Curphey, Rory Teare; Eve Martin, Mollie McMullan, Bella Quaye, Tallulah Wilson; U15s Seamus Hall, Tara Nelson, Faith Teare; U17s Max Hammal, Cameron Leslie, Harry Stennett, Sienna Morrissey. Junior/Senior/Veteran men Jack Clague, Russell Collister, Andy Fox, Jamie Hayes, Chris Killey, Paul Rodgers, Andy Watson, Dom Dunwell, Lucas Stennett. Junior/Senior/Veteran Women Laura Dickinson, Hollie Quaye, Gail Sheeley.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.