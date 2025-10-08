It’s hard to discount the multi-talented Knight brothers in off-road motorcycling, even in their advancing years.
David was an excellent fifth in the Weston Beach Race on Sunday, riding a new out-of-the-crate Ducati 450 crosser that the Italian factory asked the 47-year-old ex-World Enduro Champion to evaluate.
Knight was the first over-40 in a total field of more than 600.
His elder sibling Juan, 50, battled through brutal conditions on Saturday to hold the joint lead in the clubman class of the Lakes Two Day Trial, and had one of his best days on a trials bike for several years to drop only six marks on Sunday and take his third win in succession with a total loss of 17 marks.
Corey Peters was 22nd on 90 marks, Aleyn Taggart 28th on 107, Robin Arnold 33rd 111, Jamie Meggitt 34th 113, Owen Chestnut 36th 117, Summer Peters 50th 138 (after a really strong first day), Andrew Cubbon 90th 226, Peter Kermeen 96th 247 and Martin Goldie 100th 283 after a crash early on day two in which he took quite a knock and his bike suffered quite a lot of damage.
There were only 17 finishers in the expert class, 104 in clubman with more than 60 non-finishers.
Juan Knight and Chestnut will be on the North Yorkshire Moors this Saturday for the infamous Scott trial.
The local Centre trials championship will conclude with a Peveril Club run-around on November 2 and Ramsey MCC’s Steve Beattie on November 23.
