Talented athlete Christa Cain was named Veteran Sportsperson of the Year for the second year in a row on Thursday.
The Douglas woman claimed the Isle of Man Sport award for a successive time after a very impressive 2025 which saw her claim a hat-trick of gold medals at the summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
Cain was in scintillating form at the Kirkwall track winning both the 10,000 and 5,000 metres before clinching her third win of the week in the half-marathon. Her time of 35 minutes 16.83 seconds in the 10,000 metres was also a new Island Games record.
Cain also set what was then a new island marathon record in Chicago in October, crossing the finish-line as first Brit and 19th woman overall in a time of 2 hours 35 minutes 31 seconds.
Her previous best was 2:37.25 set at last April’s London Marathon.
Cain’s record was broken by fellow Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year nominee Sarah Astin in February when she clocked 2:35.16 for the distance in Seville.
Christa was unable to attend Thursday’s awards at the Villa Marina as she was away competing at the Tokyo Marathon in Japan.
The 39-year-old ran a time of 2:40.52 as she gears up for April’s London Marathon.
In a video message she said: ‘Thank you for the award for a Veteran Sportswoman of the Year again, probably very appropriate seeing as I'm pushing a big birthday this year.
‘I won't say what that is, but you can probably all work it out!
‘I hope you are all having a great night, and thank you to Isle of Man Sport Aid who have recently started supporting me.’
The award was collected on her behalf by her brothers Luke and Tom Murray.
