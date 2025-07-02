Sam Perry was the inaugural recipient of the Emerging Athlete Award at the recent Manx Telecom Parish Walk presentation evening.
New to 2025, the accolade is an initiative aimed at supporting and recognising young Manx talent across all disciplines of athletics.
This award, which includes a £1,000 grant, is designed to assist athletes aged 17 to 23 in their sporting journey, whether through travel, coaching, equipment or physiotherapy.
Eighteen-year-old Sam specialises in the 800 and 1,500 metres events, as well as in cross country over the winter period.
He will utilise his grant towards expenses for the 2025 Orkney Island Games this month where he will take on the 800m, 1,500m and the 4x400m relay.
The Games take place in Orkney between July 12-18.
Raymond Cox, Parish Walk organiser, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to offer this type of support to young Manx athletes looking to pursue their sporting talents.
‘Sam exemplifies the ideal recipient for this award - his passion and dedication as a runner are evident to all involved in local athletics. We have all seen him compete and work hard from a young age, so it’s great to see his commitment recognised.
‘We wish the best of luck to Sam in the Island Games, and we’d like to thank Manx Telecom for the support in encouraging local sporting talent.’
