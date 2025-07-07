Isle of Man athlete David Mullarkey has been selected for World University Games later this month.
Having made his senior Great Britain debut in the 5,000 metres at the European Team Championships in Madrid last weekend, the former Castle Rushen student has now been selected to represent the Great Britain Students team at the World University Games.
The event takes place at Rhine-Ruhr in Germany later this month, and David has been selected for both the men's 5,000 and 10,000 metres races.
The 10,000 metres is first on Wednesday, July 23, with the 5,000 metres three days later on Saturday, July 26.
- The fourth and final round of Western AC’s Dave Phillips takes place this Friday (July 11).
Based on Peel Promenade and headlands, the event caters from under nines to seniors with traces at 3km and 6km distances for the later.
Signing on is from 6.15pm at Roots By the Sea for a prompt 7pm start.
