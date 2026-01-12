A new 50-mile ultra running event is to be held this year in aid of Hospice Isle of Man.
UltraMann, sponsored by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, will take place on Saturday, June 27.
This challenging new endurance event will see solo runners take on a 50-mile off-road route which will include sections of the Heritage Trail and the Raad ny Foillan coastal footpath.
It will run alongside the established Race the Sun 10-leg relay event where teams of up to 10 runners strive to complete a full 90-mile lap of the island between sunrise and sunset.
The addition of the Ultra distance provides a new challenge for individual athletes looking to test their endurance while supporting a vital local cause.
Both events will take place on the new date of June 27, with the finish line for both on North Quay in Douglas.
With support from Douglas City Council and Heron & Brearley Ltd, the quay will be closed to vehicles, allowing for the creation of a festival atmosphere with food, drink and music to greet the finishers and their supporters.
Hospice Isle of Man’s new chief executive officer Fiona Hatton commented: ‘We’re thrilled to introduce this new event to the island’s sporting community.
‘It offers runners the opportunity to push their limits, experience the beauty of our island, and raise funds for a cause that touches so many lives.’
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thompson added: ‘The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is proud to continue its support for local endurance events.
‘This new 50-mile Ultra showcases both the spirit of adventure and the sense of community that make the Isle of Man so special.’
Full event details, including entry information, route maps, and fundraising guidance, will be announced in the near future.
