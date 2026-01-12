Manx Youth Games training sessions begin next week, with the first being held on Monday, January 19.
The Games are Isle of Man’s largest annual multi-sport event for children in school years 2 to 10 and bring together thousands of youngsters for weekly sessions ahead of the main Games taking place on Saturday, May 9.
The sports taking part this year include: athletics, badminton, basketball, crown green bowls, cricket, girls football, girls rugby, handball, hockey, netball, squash, swimming, table tennis, tag rugby, target shooting and volleyball. There are also multi-sport sessions for children with special educational needs and or physical disabilities.
Sessions take place across the island depending on the sport. More information about the individual sports and when and where they are being held can be found on organiser Manx Sport & Recreation’s website at https://msr.gov.im/
This is where you can also register your child to take part.
