Several athletes from the Isle of Man will take part in the Montane Spine Races over the next week or so.
Arthur was the third woman home in last year’s main race, the Montane Winter Spine, and won the women’s class of the 160-mile Spine Challenger North race 12 months earlier.
Her partner, Smith, finished sixth in that year’s main event having taken part for the first time in 2023.
With the pair missing the 2026 edition, attention turns to Graeme Hatcher and former island resident, Manx-born Phil Marshall, who are both competing in the main full Spine race which covers 268 arduous and gruelling miles through tough terrain in the heart of England and Scotland.
Hatcher claimed an excellent sixth-place finish in last year’s Spine Challenger North men's open class.
The endurance race will get underway in earnest in Edale, Derbyshire at 8am this Sunday (January 11) and heads north. Athletes have 168 hours to reach the finish line in Kirk Yetholm on the Scottish Borders by 8am on Sunday, January 18.
Peter Bradley is taking on the Challenger North event which the aforementioned Arthur previously enjoyed success in.
His race will also start this Sunday but at the slightly later time of 6pm. The route takes in 160 miles, starting in Hardraw, North Yorkshire and also finishing in Kirk Yetholm.
The time limit is 108 hours and therefore he needs to finish by 6am next Friday, January 16.
The Isle of Man will also be well represented in the Spine Sprint South event where Jane Rose and Geoff Quayle will be taking part.
Again starting at Edale in Derbyshire, the shorter version of the race gets underway this Saturday at midday and athletes have 18 hours to complete the 46-mile distance which concludes in Hebden Bridge, North Yorkshire on Sunday morning at 6am.
