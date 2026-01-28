A charity walk is to be held in the island later this year to raise money for Hospice Isle of Man and the Fire and Rescue Service.
The new Hospice and Firefighters Charity Walk 2026 will take place on Sunday, April 19 and will include part of the Parish Walk course.
Sponsored by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, the 50km challenge walk follows much of the official Peel to Ramsey section of the Parish.
While the walk will be timed, it is non-competitive and designed to be inclusive and enjoyable.
Whether using it as a training walk for the Parish Walk or taking on a personal endurance challenge, participants are encouraged to walk at their own pace and enjoy the journey.
After signing on at Peel Fire Station, the walk will start from Peel Promenade and follow the coastline and countryside northwards.
The checkpoints – which also feature water stations - are as follows:
Kirk Michael fire station after 11km
Jurby Church 22km
Bride Church 33km
Andreas Village 38km
Lezayre Church 47km
The walk finishes at Ramsey Fire Station where the Hospice coffee van will be waiting with well-earned refreshments for all participants.
The event is open to everyone aged 18 and above, and the entry fee of £25 includes timing, water stations, a finisher’s medal and a hot drink and cake from the coffee van at the finish.
Fundraising is optional, but every pound raised helps support the two local charities. To find out more information, sign up and to set up a fundraising page, visit https://www.hospice.org.im/charitywalk
