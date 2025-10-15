Round one of the Group Eleven-sponsored Isle of Man Cross-Country League takes place this Sunday at Port-e-Chee.
Hosted by Manx Harriers, entries for this event are now closed. Race headquarters will be in Douglas RUFC’s clubhouse where numbers can be collected between 11.30am and 1pm.
Main parking at Douglas Rugby Club, alternatively near NSC (Quarter Bridge).
Timetable/distances - 1pm Under-nine boys, 900 metres (one small lap); 1.05pm – U9 girls, 900m (one small lap); 1.10pm – U11 boys, 1,800m (two small laps); 1.20pm – U11 girls, 1,800m (two small laps); 1.35pm – U15 boys & U17 women, 3,900m (one small + one large lap); 1.37pm – U13 boys & girls, U15 girls, 3,000m (one large lap); 2.10pm – Short course (U20/senior/vet option), 3,000m (one large lap); 2.20pm – U17 men + junior/senior/vet women, 6,000m (two large laps); 2.20pm – junior/senior/vet men, 9,000m (three large laps).
