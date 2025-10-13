The Isle of Man Netball squad for next month’s Singlife Nations Cup in Singapore has been named.
The team head to Asia for the six-day tournament which takes place at the OCBC Arena between November 2 and 8.
The Manx contingent is made up of: Aalish Harris, Alice Cross, Ashley Hall, Becca Cooke, Chloe Swales, Kenzie Pizzey, Lexa Hattersley, Natalie Swales, Paige McQuarrie, Rachel Johnstone, Rhian Evans and Zoe Kirkham.
The islanders are first in action on the opening day of the tournament taking on the hosts and three-time champions Singapore immediately after the competition’s opening ceremony.
Last year’s beaten finalists and world number 22, Singapore, enter the tournament in good form, having reached the final of the UAE Netball Cup, and will aim to use the Nations Cup as a springboard to December’s Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.
The next day the Manx face Singapore A, before a match against a Papa New Guinea side that are ranked two places below the island in September’s world rankings in 33rd spot.
On November 5, Malaysia will prove the opposition before holders Kenya (world number 23) round out the Manx side’s group campaign on November 7.
The final play-off matches and closing ceremony take place the following day on November 8.
To get a ticket, which costs £20, for the 18-plus event, email [email protected] or contact 07624327650 via WhatsApp.
- Isle of Man Netball is hosting a special dinner at the Empress Hotel in November to mark its 40th anniversary.
Taking place on Friday, November 14 at 7pm, the evening includes a two-course meal and a disco.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.