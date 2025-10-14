Douglas Rugby Club host third-placed Northwich at Port-e-Chee this Saturday.
Although Northwhich lost to Douglas home and away last season, they’ll be riding high after winning 43-40 against Burnage last time out.
A Northwich side, which has one four and lost one, may include Gihard Visagie at hooker.
If the name is familiar, it’s because Gihard played for Douglas last season - he and wife Taylor moved across where Gihard is helping coach the Cheshire side.
The Douglas squad is looking healthy and there’s good competition for places. The return of Ethan Kermode will shake up the second-row/back-row conundrum, possibly to Harry Cartwright’s advantage in contesting the No.6 spot.
John Dutnall made an impression on his introduction off the bench last week, as did Owen Carvin and Kermode. The half-back combination of Nathan Robson/Matty Wood looks to be settling in nicely.
Cal Dentith’s try for the Celts keeps him in the winger selection limelight and the Martin twins, Craig and Kyle, may be a little more under the microscope than usual.
There’s plenty of incentive: Widnes in fifth have the sternest test of the day at North Ribblesdale and, should Douglas garner points at home, they can overtake them. Kick-off is 1.30pm.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
