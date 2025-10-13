Manxmen Marcus Simpson and Mikey Evans are among the provisional entry for next month’s Macau Grand Prix.
The pair will contest the 57th motorcycle grand prix which forms part of the larger event that includes single-seater and GT races.
Simpson, who made his debut at the event last year, is to ride the WH Racing Team Honda Fireblade, while Evans will be on a similar machine for the RC Express team.
Last year’s event was washed out by rain, with practice and qualifying heavily disrupted and the race ultimately cancelled.
This meant organisers had to declare a result on the qualifying order, Davey Todd taking the ‘win’ having qualified on pole.
2022 winner, Finland’s Erno Kostamo, was second fastest and Todd’s team-mate and 14-time TT winner Peter Hickman third.
Evans qualified eighth and Simpson 12th.
Todd and Hickman are also in the provisional entry for next month’s event, riding under the Zecco BMW banner.
The pair are among a host of TT regulars entered. Sam West, Paul Jordan, Michael Sweeney, Paul Williams, Phil Crowe and Rob Hodson are also in the initial 20-strong entry.
Aussie ace David Johnson will make his return to the Guia Circuit after missing last year’s event riding a BMW for the Racing for Inclusion by RVS team.
Johnson’s fellow Antipodean, Mitch Rees, will make his Macau debut after impressing at his maiden TT in June. The New Zealander will ride for a Honda for Jackson Racing.
Another TT and Manx Grand Prix campaigner, Italy’s Maurizio Bottalico, is also in line to make his bow at the end-of-season event in the Far East.
The event runs from November 13 to 16.
