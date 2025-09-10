Sam Jones produced a sprint finish to win the Ellan Vannin Fell Race last weekend.
Held every two years, this epic 14.5-mile race with nearly 6,000 feet of elevation offers some of the most challenging and varied terrain the island has to offer the fell running community.
Being the last race on the Manx Fell Runners league calendar, with most participants already having secured their qualification status and with the notoriety of the route requiring good recces and navigation, the numbers were not as high as the other races. The day’s forecast was also a factor in leading to a fifth of the race entrants not turning up.
The 43 hardy souls that did turn up at the start in Ballaugh Glen were in for a treat of ‘proper fell running’.
From the steep climb up the magnificent beast that is Slieau Freoghane (CP3), to the long stretch from Brandywell Cottage to the Sheep Pen at base of Snaefell (CP6) and back to Druidale Splash, and then finally the steep quad-busting descent down from Slieau Dhoo summit before returning to Ballaugh Glen.
This route has it all, not least the unavoidable large patches of long heather which surely has been growing and lying in wait along the sheep pen-and-back stretches since 2023 when this race was last run.
Thrown into the mix are the multiple navigation options for different sections of the route.
The weather didn’t disappoint either. Bursts of heavy rain, often hitting sideways in the strong winds, needle-like rain and hill fog descending on Slieau Dhoo during the latter stages to disorientate the fatigued athletes all featured.
Those that had recced the route well had clear advantage, although the new CP5 by the fence down from Brandywell Road - designed to keep runners away from the road - confused even some of the more experienced runners and challenged preconceived route choices.
The conditions and navigational risks meant that this was a race for finding others to run with and lend support when needed. All starters managed to finish safely, reflecting excellent race organisation, marshalling and that great fell running community spirit.
As for the men’s race, following an initial lead from Neil Brogan (V40) at the start, Jones, Tom Felton-Smith and Tom Cringle (V40 and 2017 winner) took charge, with Cringle reaching the first summit at Slieau Curn in front.
These three remained close together for the majority of the race, taking the heather-bashing straight line from CP5 to CP6 Snaefell sheep pen, with each having turns at pole position.
Jones showed his strength on the uphill sections, with Felton-Smith pulling back on the downhill. But the race didn’t really begin until Druidale when Jones and Fenton-Smith pulled away from Cringle and pushed on hard for the closing stages.
Jones then managed to create a 20-30 metre gap from Felton-Smith on the track back to Ballaugh Glen, but the latter surged late to reel Jones in for a final sprint finish on the short climb to finish line.
This was unusually close for a fell race finish, with only second separating Jones and his runner-up rival.
At two hours 31 minutes and 22 seconds, this was some 10 minutes slower than 2023, although no doubt the weather conditions and the new additional checkpoint at CP5 will have impacted.
Cringle finished in third seven minutes later to win the V40 category. Andy Watson won the V50 category with an excellent fourth place, probably capitalising on Brogan (fifth) and Matt Callister’s (sixth) bold decision to take the very low line back to Druidale skirting close to the Sulby Reservoir boundary wall.
Other notable men’s results include Alan Sandford in seventh who took the high line down to the sheep pen via Millennium Way, winner of the V60 category Paul Sheard in ninth plus running newcomer Brad Woodruffe in 10th who almost missed CP5 altogether.
The latter is one to watch for the future no doubt, not least as he can learn from training partner Fenton-Smith.
With most of the leading local women fell runners not entered for this race, the women’s race initial leader was Rosie Ormsby (V40), running alongside Shaun Hubbard.
Thanks to a very effective climbing technique up Slieau Freoghane though, Carole Brogan (V40) had managed to make up the ground and had caught up by Sartfell summit.
With the conditions deteriorating, the trio stuck together for the rest of the race. Following a very good line they finished together, with the new digital timing system giving Brogan the official win and the pair in 20th and 21st place overall in 3hr 58m 02s.
The 2023 winner Jan Gledhill topped the V60 category, finishing in 25th overall. Also worthy of mention are Hazel Dawson (V40) rounding off the top 30 overall and Jane Rose (V60), Paula Garland (V50 category winner) and Monika Martin (V50) who all finished just inside the five-hour mark.
With the conditions as they were, this group of 10 fell runners supported each other around the course, meeting the core objective of getting around safely and enjoying themselves in the process.
Special thanks go to the marshals, organisers and timekeepers who had to endure the dreadful and deteriorating weather conditions, and also to heroic video cameraman David Griffiths who braved the exposed slopes of Sartfell in the strong winds and heavy rain (or could that actually have been hail and sleet?).
Thanks also to Ballaugh Campsite for the kind use of their facilities, the Pink Kitchen for refreshments at the start, landowners DEFA and league sponsor Callin Wild. This was an epic team effort, with everyone a winner.
ANTONY BOYD
- The 2025 Junior Fell Running Championships will be held on Saturday, September 20 at Knockaloe Beg Farm, Patrick.
The championships are open to school Years 2 to 7 and will be sponsored by Erin Bike Hut in Port Erin.
Online entries will be available soon. For more information go to manxfellrunners.org or the MFR page on Facebook.
