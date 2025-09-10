The Isle of Man Track 10km Race Walking Championships took place at the NSC last weekend.
The event was originally scheduled for spring but was delayed until Sunday and took place in a tight schedule of walking events following a summer almost devoid of them.
The championship was dominated by women, with a last-minute entry by Erika Lockley being rewarded as the overall winner and women's champion in a time of 56 minutes 57 seconds.
She admitted she was not in top shape for walking and was under pressure from 10km track debutante Rachael Greham who was never far behind, finishing in 57.32.
Jayne Farquhar got stronger as the race went on and came home third in 63.15, while Louise Hollins was fourth in 74.13.
The men’s winner was Michael George in 63.46 who also made a late decision to take part, while Phil Swales was second in 74.13 as the only other male.
The supporting 5km race was a high-quality contest, with English under-15 age group champion Tim Perry showing good form and, while he was unpressed, he recorded a good time of 25.36 in far-from-ideal conditions.
Fellow Northern AC member Holly Salter in the under-17 age group walked a fine race both time and technique-wise in 28.47.
Third-placed Holly Mae Davies, also in the under-17 age group, put in a determined effort by clocking in at 31.26.
A group of three juniors took part in the 3km event over seven and a half laps of the track, with under-15 Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather recording a convincing win in a time of 16.08 followed by Polly Davies in 19.11 and Amy Surgeon in 19.34.
Jack Davies was the sole 2km competitor but kept a up a sharp pace in 11.26, while Finn Gleave, in the under-nine age group, covered 800 metres in 5.53.
Organisers wish to thank all who competed and helped out.
ALLAN CALLOW
