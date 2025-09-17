One of the 'classics' of the Manx athletics calendar, the Peel to Douglas Run, takes place on Sunday morning.
The historic Manx Harriers-organised event dates back to 1909, with the magnificent silver trophy commemorating the first winner Stanley Karran being presented to the winner each year.
You can pre-enter using this link https://forms.gle/UChYY7aUCCovFhxHA and collect your race number from the Creek Inn on the morning of the race.
Entries are also available on the day between 8.30-9.10am at the Creek, with the race setting off at 9.30. Entry fee is £10 for affiliated club members and £14 for unattached runners.
The race follows the Heritage Trail from Peel Fishyards to Quarter Bridge, a distance of approximately 10.3 miles.
Ollie Lockley has won the trail race six times, including for the past two years, and he is hoping to be on the start line on Sunday to try to make it a hat-trick.
