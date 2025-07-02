Island swimmer Cameron Leslie travelled to Sale Water Park at the weekend to contest the North West Open Water Championships.
Having only planned to use the event as a training exercise for his triathlon, Cameron claimed a bronze medal in the Lancashire Category and fourth place in the North West in the 3km race in what was his first open-water event.
This result qualifies Cameron for the 5km Swim England Nationals Open Water Championships at Rother Valley in Sheffield on July 26.
Team-mate Kiera Prentice was also in action at Sale, competing in the 5km event with her UK-based Team City of Manchester Aquatics.
Having qualified last season to compete at both the Swim England Summer Championships (1500m freestyle) and the Open Water Championships, Prentice successfully repeated the feat after winning a silver medal that seals her place in July’s 7.5km event.
Prentice will once again represent the Isle of Man at the forthcoming Island Games in Orkney between July 12-18.
