Entries for the 2026 edition of the Isle of Man Easter Festival of Running have now opened.
Next year’s event is set to take place from April 3 until April 5 and features three races in Port Erin, Peel and Douglas.
The event consists of a 10-kilometre road race on Good Friday in Port Erin, the Peel Hill Race on Easter Saturday and 5km races on the promenade in Douglas on Easter Sunday.
The race times are as follows: Friday - 10km men and women at 6.45pm; Saturday - men at 2.15pm and women at 3.15pm; Sunday: women at 10.30am and men at 11.20am.
The live results page will go live at midday on Good Friday. There will also be a prize presentation evening and party available to attend for anyone who enters the full festival.
To enter, visit the official website at https://easterfestival.info/ or visit https://my.raceresult.com/364834/
