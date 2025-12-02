Isle of Man athlete Ollie Lockley produced another fabulous run at the weekend to place third in the Leeds Abbey Dash 10km road race.
The event is one of the big road races in the north of England and attracts competitors from all over the country.
Lockley’s time of 29 minutes and 01 second is his fastest-ever time for the distance on either road or track, underlining the excellent form he has been in of late.
Representing his first-claim club Leeds City AC, he went through the 5km point in 14m 50s as part of a pack of 13, but as the pace increased on the return to Leeds city centre the pack split apart.
The race was won in 28m 52s by James McMurray of St Albans AC, with Joshua Grace (Aldershot Farnham) second in 28m 56s and Lockley in third having run the second 5km in a super-fast time of 14m 11s.
The Isle of Man runner finished nine seconds clear of the fourth-placed runner. His time of 29m 01s was only one second outside the 10,000 metres consideration standard for the Commonwealth Games which will take place in Glasgow next summer between Thursday, July 23 and Sunday, August 2.
Also running in the Leeds race at the weekend was Gianni Epifani who clocked an excellent time of 36 minutes 36 seconds - he is an amazingly consistent runner and has been for so many years.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
- Calling all sports teams: we offer free publicity for local clubs and athletes in our newspapers and on our websites.
Share your match reports, tournament results, player achievements, and upcoming events by emailing [email protected]
Whether you're celebrating a big win, fundraising, or recruiting new players, we want to hear from you. Help us keep the Isle of Man’s sporting community informed and inspired - send us your sports stories today!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.