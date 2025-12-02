For the second weekend in succession, Ryan Corrin and Corbyn Schade were at the head of a local running race.
On this occasion it was round two of Western AC’s Rosie Morrison Trail Run Series at Peel.
Corrin was again to the fore, completing the 10km out-and-back course to St John’s in 32min 24sec - 46s clear of Schade, with Dave Bignell third.
Leading women, Dawn Atherton and Kirsty Barber, were only seven seconds apart in seventh and eighth.
Neil Brogan was eight seconds clear of teenager Rory Teare in the 5km, with Joanne Schade first female in fourth.
Jack Davison and Evelyn Stubbs won the over-nines, Enid Stubbs and Norm Skelly-Martin the under-nines.
10km: 1, Ryan Corrin 32min 24sec; 2, Corbyn Schade 33.10; 3, Dave Bignell 35.14; 4, Nick Colburn 36.25; 5, Danny Roberts 37.28; 6, Chris Kneen 38.42; 7, Dawn Atherton 39.13; 8, Kirsty Barber 39.20; 9, Jamie Hayes 39.59; 10, Paul Rodgers 40.00; 11, Geoff Rice 40.32; 12, Stephen Schuster 42.04; 13, Emily Mylchreest 42.19; 14, Michael Faid 42.38; 15, Helen Taylor 43.14; 16, Peter Callin 43.14; 17, Daniel Lace 44.04; 18, Thomas Kneen 44.16; 19, James Quirk 45.10; 20, Neil Long 45.10; 21, Jayne Farquhar 45.27; 22, David Hodgson 45.51, 23, Lee Cook 45.54; 24, Dom McGreavy 46.56; 25, Charlotte Sugden 47.10; 26, Graham Furner 48.27; 27, Katie Lawrence 48.54; 28, Richard Allen 49.03; 29, Stephen Brown 50.01; 30, Maggie Watkins 50.44; 31, Gail Sheeley 51.19; 32, David Fisher 51.29; 33, Chandre Bushoff 51.33; 34, Kirin Gilmore 51.43; 35, Andrew Mackie 53.13; 36, Andy Morrison 53.13; 37, Dale Farquhar 53.32; 38, Louise Hollins 54.34; 39, Rob Taylor 54.46; 40, Jo Fish 58.17; 41, Mike Eaton 65.38; 42, Leeven Padayachee 67.15; 43, Shayon Ramsahai 67.16; 44=, Moira Hall/Karen Gadsby 67.19.
5km: 1, Neil Brogan 18.20; 2, Rory Teare 18.28; 3, James Fisher 19.20; 4, Joanne Schade 20.23; 5, Paul Renshaw 20.51; 6, Orry Nelson-Gale 21.31; 7, Aaron Schade 22.00; 8, Faith Teare 22.44; 9, Max Skelly 25.24; 10, Tonya Corrin 25.31; 11, Terry Bates 25.37; 12, Rosa Nelson-Roher 26.51; 13, Rachel Singer 28.45; 14, Evan Eaton 29.43; 15, Evie Crook 30.36; 16, Paul McGilvry 31.20; 17, Emma Miller 31.20; 18, Carol Roy 31.57; 19, Ian Callister 32.06; 20, Ray Shooter 32.15; 21, Robbie Lambie 32.21; 22, Lynn Cross 34.42; 23, Kelly Moore 35.42; 24, Maura Kelly 35.42; 25, Sue Ackroyd 36.33; 26=, Phill Swales/Sharon Counsell 38.16; 28, Louise Whittaker 38.50.
Over-nines - 2km: 1, Jack Davison 8m 17s; 2, Lucas Poggio 9.17; 3, Odin Bignell 9.27; 4, Evelyn Stubbs 9.53; 5, Elizabeth Clennell 10.03; 6, Louie Eaton 11.09; 7, Elsie Clarke 11.12.
Under-nines - 1km: 1, Enid Stubbs 4.31; 2, Norm Skelly-Martin 4.41; 3, Marshall Furner 4.44; 4, Ralph Watney 5.02; 5, Joney Clarke 5.37.
- Round three is postponed until the New Year as part of the heritage trail is closed for pipe laying, most likely to be in mid-February as Western AC is hosting a cross-country (see below) and Jude’s Sportshall Indoor event.
THIS WEEKEND’S ATHLETICS EVENTS
The third and final round of the Aston International Winter Hill Running League takes place at Colden, West Baldwin this Saturday, beginning at 1.30pm.
Entries will be taken from 12.30 at the Venture Centre, close to the reservoir, for a 1.30 start. The course will be under three miles. The race will be followed by a league presentation.
More information on the Manx Fell Runners website.
- The Up & Running-sponsored winter walking league continues with round three this Sunday over the NSC perimeter roadway.
Sign on for the event at Manx Harriers clubhouse from 8.30am for a 9.30 start.
Entry fees: £10 for unattached (ie not a member of any club), £8 for members of club other than Manx Harriers, £6 for Manx Harriers members, £3 junior non-members, £2 junior club members.
SANTA DASH
Online registration for the Isle of Man Bank Santa Dash is now available at my.raceresult.com/366085/registration
The popular annual event takes place on Wednesday, December 17, starting 12.30pm outside Isle of Man Bank on Prospect Hill, Douglas. Entry is free, simply register online.
Entries from under-18s are welcome, but under-15s must run with an adult (18 or over) who must also be registered to run. Unaccompanied u15s will not be permitted to run.
Winners of prizes donated by Isle of Man Bank will be asked to choose the charity they wish to donate the prize to from a list chosen by Isle of Man Bank colleagues.
CROSS-COUNTRY
The third round of the Group Eleven-sponsored Isle of Man Cross-Country League takes place on Sunday, December 21 at Crossags Farm, Ramsey.
This event will be hosted by Northern AC.
The final round will be in mid-January over the QEII School-based course in Peel, hosted by Western AC. This event will also count as the 2025-26 Isle of Man Cross-Country championships.
PARISH WALK
Entries are now open for the 2026 Manx Telecom Parish Walk, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 20.
The annual challenge sees hundreds of participants take on all or part of an 85-mile route spanning across the Isle of Man and is open to people of all ages and abilities. Those wishing to complete all 17 parishes have exactly 24 hours to complete the course.
Anyone interested in taking part is asked to enter online at www.parishwalk.com, and a discount will be available for those who sign up before February 28 next year.
The final deadline for all entries will be on 4 May, 2026.
