Entries for the IQ-EQ Easter Festival of Running close at 9pm this Saturday.
Late entries will only be accepted on the day and a late entry premium will be payable.
It begins with the 10km road race at Port Erin on Good Friday evening, followed by Peel Hill race on Saturday afternoon and the 5km promenade races in Douglas on Sunday morning.
- Entries close for the Manx Mountain Marathon and Half MMM this Sunday (April 6) at 6.30pm.
At the beginning of this week 176 had entered for the full 50km event, with 113 in the 21.5km Half. A large number of runners competing are from off island. Entries are at www.sientries.co.uk
- Northern AC’s Ramsey Park Run series commence tomorrow evening, Friday, at 6.45pm.
- Western AC’s Dave Phillips running races over the Peel Promenade/Headlands course commence on Friday, April 25.