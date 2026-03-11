Entries for the 2026 Isle of Man Easter Festival of Running will close this Sunday, with organisers encouraging runners to secure their place before the deadline.
The popular three-day event returns over the Easter weekend and attracts competitors from across the British Isles and beyond.
The festival features a challenging programme of races, including the Port Erin 10k on Good Friday, the Peel Hill Race on Saturday, and the Douglas Promenade 5k on Easter Sunday.
Known for its competitive fields and welcoming atmosphere, the festival is a highlight of the island’s athletics calendar and offers opportunities for runners of all abilities to take part.
Following the closing date, late entries will only be accepted on the day of each race.
It is possible to enter one, two or three races and a late entry fee will apply.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.