The Manx senior and younger age groups racewalk championship races took place on Sunday morning at the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway in Douglas.
Despite cold rain and wind, a fair number of hardy walkers lined up for this annual event, previously the Manx Invitational meeting.
Justifiably, the locals were the stars of the show and a strong junior line-up gave hope for the future of Manx racewalking.
There were good performances throughout with some great walking techniques on show. While Neil Wade and Louise Hollings were crowned senior champions, they would probably accept the juniors stole the show.
Taking on the 5km, both boys and girls produced class performances. Tim Perry (under 17) and Lillee Fletcher (under 15) - currently top-ranked in their event in the UK - showed real class in the challenging conditions.
Lillee was again breaking local records, her own by about one minute, believed to be a UK age best performance.
Five kilometres is a challenging distance for the under 15 and u17s, but Holly Salter, Honey-Mae Davies and Amy Surgeon. showed technique and pace that should encourage their future in the sport.
Equally proficient were brother and sister Holly and Jack Davies in the 2km and 1km races, each showing resolve in the task.
The 10km finished after the junior events and was a win for Neil Wade in a quick personal best time of 46min 29sec ahead of the returning Adam Cowin, who made an improvement on last month's winter league time.
Racing with Cowin, Erika Lockley was unfortunately disqualified at around the 8km mark.
Jim Caley was third, with the women’s title going to Louise Hollings, just reward for her years of hard work.
The running events followed the walks on the perimeter roadway in slightly dryer conditions.
The new well-supported 3km started first and saw a close race with Cameron Leslie, an under-17, recording a 10m 28s time, getting the better of Seamus Hall (under 15) by 17s, with fellow u15 Max Hammell third.
First girl was u15 Bella Quaye in 11m 52s, ahead of Faith Teare and Mollie McMullan (u13) a brave third.
Well done to all, hope you enjoyed the race, let Manx Harriers know if you would like similar events in the future.
The final event was the 10km run for seniors in which 11 hardy individuals lined up and navigated the 12.5 laps of the roadway.
A close battle ensued for most of the race, with youth eventually winning the day as Corbyn Schade prevailed. He got the better of veteran Mark Burman by 13 seconds in 33m 36s.
Chris Killey was clear without challenge for third place in 36.07, while Laura Dickinson was unfortunately unchallenged in the women's. She finish eighth overall. Kevin Deakes set a new vet65 record, subject to ratification.
A big well done to all competitors who, despite a difficult day weatherwise, all appeared generally happy to have taken part.
The army of officials and volunteers, as ever, put in hard work on a challenging day to ensure the event took place, all helping to make it a great morning of walking and running.
Manx Harriers Open Meeting, NSC roadway, Sunday, March 1:
10km walk: 1, Neil Wade (Manx Harriers) 46min 35sec; 2, Adam Cowin (MH) 48.51; 3, Jim Caley (Manx Fell Runners) 63.59; 4, Louise Hollings (MH) 69.40; 5, Alex Townell (MH) 69.59; 6, Colin Moore (IoM Veteran Athletes’ Club) 71.26. DQ Erika Lockley. 5km walk: 1, Tim Perry (Northern AC) 25.14; 2, Lillee Fletcher (MH) 25.48; 3, Holly Salter (NAC) 27.50; 4, Honey-Mae Davies (MH) 30.38; 5, Amy Surgeon (MH) 32.57. 2km walk: 1, Polly Davies (MH) 18m 56s; 2, Luis Richardson (Unattached) 23.53. 1km: Jack Davies (MH) 11.56.
10km run: 1, Corbyn Schade (Western AC) 33.56; 2, Mark Burman (Manx Fell Runners) 34.09; 3, Chris Killey (MH) 36.07; 4, Ollie Venables (MFR) 39.18; 5, Nik Cain (MFR) 39.18; 6, Neil Kelly (U/t) 39.46; 7, Paul Rodgers (MH) 39.53 8, Laura Dickinson (MH) 40.20; 9, Kevin Deakes (NAC) 42.22; 10, Paul Renshaw (NAC) 42.48; 11, Jack Clague (MH) 43.14. 3km junior run: 1, Cameron Leslie (Manx Harriers) 10m 08s; 2, Seamus Hall (MH) 10.25; 3, Max Hammal (MH) 10.36; 4, Rory Teare (MH) 10.50; 5, Leighton Curphey (MH) 11.21; 6, Bella Quaye (MH) 11.52; 7, Jack Davies (MH) 11.57; 8, Billy McMullan (MH) 11.58; 9, Faith Teare (MH) 12.20; 10, Mollie McMullan (MH) 12.42; 11, Mia McKee (MH) 15.18; 12, Elizabeth Clennell (MH) 15.19.
ALLAN CALLOW
WESTERN AC AGM
Western Athletic Club’s annual general meeting will take place at the Deanery, Albany Road, Peel on Wednesday, March 11 from 7pm.
All members are warmly invited to attend. Vacant positions to fill – secretary and male welfare officer.
Please notify current chairman, Claire Turner, by email with nominations and expressions of interest: We[email protected]
MOUNT KARRIN FELL RACE
The penultimate round of the Callin Wild fell league takes place on Sunday week, March 15.
The Mount Karrin, with a touch of Dhoo, will be over a new course that will be around 14 kilometres in length and include a tough 761 metres of ascent.
The race will start at 10.30am from Sulby Claddagh. Registration opens 9.30 until 10.15. Entry details using Fabian will be posted shortly.
Full details at manxfellrunners.org
- The Primary Schools’ Cross-Country Championships are scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday, March 18 at Noble’s Park, Douglas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.