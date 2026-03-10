A remarkable chapter in Manx athletics has come to a close as 19-year-old high jumper Regan Corrin has broken the Isle of Man high jump record, clearing a new personal best of 2.19 metres.
The previous record of 2.18 metres had been held by Martin Aram since 2006, following a career of steadily improving the mark after first setting it in 2000.
Martin’s 25-year tenure made it one of the longest-standing athletics records in the island.
Following Corrin’s record-breaking achievement, Martin met with the rising star, along with Regan’s mother Tonya and coach John Whitlow, to offer his congratulations and officially pass on the baton of record holder.
‘It’s been an honour to hold the Isle of Man high jump record for so many years,’ said Martin.
‘But records are there to be broken, and I couldn’t be happier to see it passed on to such a talented young athlete.
‘Regan is doing incredible things and has a very bright future ahead of him.’
Regan’s recent performances have catapulted him into the international spotlight, with the young athlete currently ranked fourth in the world in the U20 men’s high jump.
This summer, he is set to compete at two major international competitions: the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the World Junior Championships in Oregon, USA.
Now 42 and the founder and chief executive of Dazzler, Martin reflected on the proud moment of seeing a new generation of Manx athletes pushing the sport forward.
‘It’s fantastic to see a young Manx athlete reaching this level. Watching Regan jump higher than I ever did is something I’m genuinely proud of, and I’m excited to see how far he can go.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.