Isle of Man athletes produced courageous performances in the gruelling Montane Spine Races last week, writes Nikki Arthur.
The annual extreme endurance event features a various routes and distances, with the main race covering 268 arduous and gruelling miles through tough terrain in the heart of England and Scotland.
Graeme Hatcher and UK-based Manx athlete Phil Marshall both took on the incredible challenge of the full Spine Race, which began in Edale, Derbyshire and crossed the Pennine Way before finishing in Kirk Yetholm on the Scottish Borders.
Athletes set off on Sunday, January 11 and had 168 hours to reach the finish line by 8am on Sunday, January 18.
Conditions were truly difficult this year, with snow and huge amounts of ice causing lots of problems on the route. Indeed, there were a number of diversions in place across the south part of the route.
Unfortunately, Hatcher slipped on the ice a couple of times, badly injuring his ribs and having to withdraw between Hebden and the second checkpoint at Hawes.
Marshall battled through the sleep deprivation and tough conditions to complete the Spine in 121 hours 26 minutes and 57 seconds, crossing the line a brilliant 17th place overall.
He was raising funds for Royal Papworth Hospital who gave his wife a double lung transplant three months earlier.
Peter Sumner - a Manx athlete who lives in Italy – competed in the Spine Challenger South, taking 108 miles from Edale to Hawes. Having retired through injury in last year’s event, Sumner wasn’t to be denied this time around and successfully completed the distance in an excellent time of 39 hours and 28 minutes.
His mum, Jane Rose, tackled the Spine Sprint South race alongside Geoff Quayle. That event featuring 47 miles from Edale to Hebden Bridge and the pair crossed the line together in 16 hours 23 minutes.
Also in action was Peter Bradley who competed in the 160-mile Challenger North – having finished the South Challenger event last year in tough conditions, he was no stranger to the route.
And he duly completed the race in a fantastic time of 88 hours and 55 minutes - battling the conditions, sleep deprivation and niggling pain from Langdon Beck checkpoint onwards.
All in all it was an exciting week for all the Manxies - what an achievement by them all.
NIKKI ARTHUR
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.