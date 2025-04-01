Manx Fell Runners held the Callin Wild-sponsored Victory Cafe Race in tricky conditions last weekend.
Featuring nine kilometres of running and 700 metres of elevation gain, the event included a twist.
Putting the weather aside for a moment, the race was built around one central decision - clockwise will take you to checkpoint two at the summit of Clagh Ouyr, down the valley to checkpoint three and then up the hill to Slieau Lhean for checkpoint four.
Going the other way would see runners visiting Slieau Lhean, checkpoint three in the middle, up to Clagh Ouyr and then back to the start line.
Either way, the distance and the elevation gain will be roughly the same, but the descent from Clagh Ouyr is pretty fast and Slieau Lhean is hard to find at the best of times with just a short pile of stones to mark the summit.
Some runners will do better in one direction than the other. Plenty of discussion and recces over the preceding weeks, but ultimately the decision of which way is the best might not be settled for a few more races to come.
Sadly, the weather hit and hit hard. Race registration was at the Cake Hole: people arrived when it was just a little bit windy and left to find fog and driving rain.
The runners your correspondent saw took the high path to Snaefell Mines for checkpoint one: touch the chimney (mandatory for all runners), over the stile and up the steep climb to the north.
This is the decision point: clockwise or anticlockwise? Do you stick with the plan or change your mind and follow a rival runner?
Both routes saw plenty of runners. It was good to pass the runners who made the opposite decision when descending into the valley and climbing up the other side (which made for a fun time at checkpoint three with runners approaching from both directions). Finally, it was back to the start via the mines.
The top 10 runners comprised seven men and three women, with the first female coming in fifth place.
Coming out on top in first place was Harry Kneen in a time of 51m22s, finishing ahead of runner-up Orran Smith and third-placed Neil Brogan.
Claiming the woman’s honours was Nikki Arthur in 1hr02m49s, just in front of runner-up Amber Carridge while third went to Alice Forster.
The timing results don’t show the direction each runner took, but maybe that’s a good thing.
In the junior race Rory Teare claimed first place, a feat made even more remarkable as this was his first fell race. George Slater nabbed second and Rory’s sister Faith came in third place less than a minute later.
For safety’s sake, the organisers had reduced the length of the junior course once the worsening weather set in.
Many thanks go to the Victory Cafe for use of the Cake Hole: coffee, cake and coming back to a lit fire was very much appreciated.
Organisers also wish to thank DEFA and landowners: Manx Fell Runners couldn’t organise these events without them and the support is most welcome. Thanks also go to the MER for access and support.
The marshals around the course and at the finish line deserve a special mention for enduring terrible weather and waiting for the last of the runners to get back safely. There are lots of people in the background that make these races happen - thanks go to them too.
CHRIS HOGBEN