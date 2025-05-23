Western AC athlete Dawn Atherton has been selected to represent England next month.
The Peel runner will compete in the Swansea Half-Marathon on Sunday, June 8 where she will go up against Wales in the women's 40 category.
It will be the second time that Atherton has earned an England masters vest, having previously represented the country in a similar match last year but over a distance of five kilometres in Cheshire last August.
This summer she also will make her Isle of Man debut in the half-marathon event at the Island Games in Orkney which take place between July 12-18.
These are all magnificent achievements by an athlete who only came into the sport in her mid to late 30s and has proved that dedication and focus can take you a long way in athletics.
DAVID GRIFFITHS