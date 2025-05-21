Western Athletic Club’s Geoff Rice has already raised in excess of £1,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute after running a marathon each day since last Saturday.
His intention is to complete the marathon distance of 26.2 miles each day for one week and he is currently on schedule to complete that by late Friday afternoon.
He is running the same 5.2-mile route on Peel Hill five times each day, starting slightly above Fenella Beach and finishing the final lap at the lifeboat house on Peel Breakwater to make up the final two tenths of a mile.
Geoff climbs to Corrin’s Folly twice each lap, for a total ascent of around 5,000ft per day.
He ends with a leisurely paddle in the sea and a cold bath.
To support him go to his JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/page/geoff-rice-1?utm_source=FB?utm_campaign=009#sharePage