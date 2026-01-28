Registration is now open for the Children's Centre’s annual rounders tournament.
Dust off your trainers and get ready for another action-packed evening of friendly rivalry and community spirit.
The event, which is sponsored by PwC Isle of Man, will this year take place on Thursday, June 18 at Vagabonds Rugby Club’s Ballafletcher venue.
Teams of 10 players will battle in a fun competition to get their hands on the 2026 trophy.
Spaces disappear quickly every year so make sure to get entries in as soon as possible.
The cost is £275 per team of 10 and all funds raised from this event will go directly to help provide the Children’s Centre’s charitable services for children and families in the island.
For more information and to sign up to the event, visit the Children’s Centre’s official website at https://www.thechildrenscentre.org.im/whatson
Comments
